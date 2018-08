When the haemoglobin level in the blood falls below normal and a person’s red blood cell (RBC) count becomes too low, Anemia occurs. The iron and protein content in haemoglobin is required for supplying nutrients and oxygen to all part of the body. Some of the common symptoms of anemia include depression, sensation on the legs and hands, fatigue, memory loss and weakness. If you notice any of these above-mentioned symptoms it will be advisable to consult a doctor, he can diagnose the condition with a simple blood test.

The main causes of anaemia are a deficiency of vitamin B12 or folic acid, iron. However, it is very important to incorporate a healthy diet plan into your daily routine if you are anemic. You must have foods that contain vitamin folica acid, B12 and iron.

Here we have listed few superfoods which can help you to combat anemia.

Eggs

Foods like eggs are rich in antioxidants as well as protein which helps to replenish the lost vitamins during an anemic condition. With very less calories eggs provide a generous supply of dietary nutrients. One large egg contains about 1 mg of iron.

Soybeans

You need to prepare them properly to get all the benefits. Soybeans are a great source of iron. They contain phytic acid that blocks the absorption of iron. That is why it is best to soak the beans overnight in warm water before cooking them to reduce the phytic acid content. Soybeans top the list when it comes to iron content. Soybeans are a high-protein, low-fat food that help diminish anemia.

Pomegranates

Pomegranates can help you to maintain a healthy blood flow. It contains iron, vitamins A, C and E, as well as potassium and fibre. Pomegranates helps to reduce anemic symptoms like dizziness, weakness, exhaustion, etc by supplying iron to your blood.

Beetroot

Having beetroot is one of the best ways to combat anemia. You can have it as a salad or as a cooked vegetable, you can even drink fresh beetroot juice. Beetroot have a good amount of iron content. It is best to use red beetroot to treat anemia.

Spinach

Spinach are a good source of iron as well as vitamin C. It also contains vitamins A, B9, C and E, calcium, fibre and beta-carotene. You can have spinach as a salad, any kind of side dish or soup.

To combat anemia you must add these superfoods to your diet. Also, it is important to exercise daily, drink plenty of water and get some sunshine.

