We all suffer from acid reflux and heartburn at some point or other. We suffer from this condition when the stomach acid gets pushed up in the oesophagus (the tube which carries the drink and food from the mouth to the stomach). The common symptoms of acid reflux are burning sensation in the chest, severe pain in the stomach, hiccups, bloating, etc. However, we generally opt for antacid when we suffer from acidity but it doesn’t give us long-term relief. But there are few most effective home remedies for acidity, indigestion and heartburn. Here we have mentioned about 5 remedies which are easily available at home and can give instant relief from acidity.

Cold milk

Milk contains a high amount of calcium. Calcium aids in proper digestion and also helps to maintain the Ph balance. That is why during acidity and acid reflux, cold milk can provide you instant relief from the burning sensation one feels. The calcium in milk absorbs the excess acid produced and also curbs the acid build up. But do not add any additives like chocolate powder or sugar, etc.

Pineapple

To get an instant relief from acidity and heartburn drink a glass of pineapple juice. It can reduce hyperacidity and heartburn. Pineapples contain an enzyme named bromelain, that helps to prevent severe acid reflux and controls levels of hydrochloric acid in your stomach. Drink a glass of pineapple juice after you have a spicy meal.

Cloves

Clove is beneficial for stomach spasms and heartburn because they help to soothe inflamed and damaged stomach lining. The alkaline and carminative properties in cloves help to reduce the effects of excess acid produced in the stomach and gastrointestinal tract. To prevent acidity sprinkle cloves in your curries and sweet dishes.

Bananas

Due to the high fibre content banana enhances the digestion process. It is extremely beneficial for stomach and gut health. They increase the production of mucus in the stomach which prevents excess acid formation. Banana also fights the harmful effects of excessive acid production. If you detect any symptoms of acidity eat a ripe banana.

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are loaded with dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals that help the process of good digestion. They also contain a compound called Anethole which prevents spasm and flatulence and also works as a soothing agent for the stomach. To reduce the symptoms of acidity chew a few fennel seeds. Even you can soak a few fennel seeds in water for few minutes and drink up the water to get an immediate relief.

