With AIIMS issuing a statement on the death of the former Prime Minister and iconic leader of BJP, Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 05:05 pm, the country’s political fraternity has once again been disrupted. The veteran leader has been hospitalised for the last two months with respiratory tract issues, kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output. He has been on life support since the last 24 hours after his condition worsened, stated the hospital statement. Respiratory infection or lung diseases have been a concern for the Indian doctors due to increasing incidences since the last five years. A study showed that respiratory infection has shot up in India by 7.5 million since 2013 to 2016. Air pollution in India has claimed 1.81 million lives, according to a study published in Lancet journal. While the doctors are doing their part to prevent and control respiratory infections, you can also try out to cure and avoid respiratory issues by using nature’s gifts. Here are top five herbs that can help you tackle respiratory infections.

Eucalyptus: This native herb from Australia has been long known for enhancing respiratory health and comforting throat irritation. Often used as an essential ingredient in cough lozenges and syrups, eucalyptus’ effectivity in managing respiratory and throat issues comes from cineole, a compound present in it. Cineole is an expectorant that can cure cough, combat congestion and relax irritated sinus passages. It is rich in antioxidants as well that keeps the body immunity strong, thereby preparing it to fight infections.

Lungwort: Not just it looks like a lung tissue, but also effectively manages lung health. Since olden days, it has been used to treat respiratory issues, thanks to the presence of a variety of compounds that flush out congestion in lungs and respiratory tract, thereby keeping them healthy.

Oregano: Not just strengthening your immunity but oregano also plays a vital role in amping up respiratory health. Its carvacrol and rosmarinic acid content act as natural decongestant and histamine reducer, directly benefiting the respiratory tract and nasal passage airflow.

Plantain leaf: Known for its cough healing property since ages, plantain leaf acts wonder in soothing irritated mucous membranes. Clinical trials have found it an active curative agent for cough, cold and lung irritation. For dry cough it is bliss as it can relieve you from dry cough by increasing mucus production in lungs.

Elecampane: It is the perfect relaxer for your trachea muscles, thanks to two of these active compounds present in its roots – insulin and alantolactone. While insulin eases out your bronchial passage, alantolactone is an expectorant with antitissuive action that provide immense support to respiratory health.

