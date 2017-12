2017 is almost ending and doesn’t it seem like it flew in seconds? This year people experimented a lot with food. Freakshakes retained its popularity, and we could see the increased love for fusion foods and different types of new experiments this year. However, the top searched recipes in the year 2017 according to Google trends showed that people still searched for traditional recipes, especially non-vegetarian. Take a look at the recipes that were searched the most this year and tips to make them healthier.

Chicken breast recipe: This was the top searched recipe across the world. Chicken breasts are healthier and are considered to be less fatty than the thigh meat. To make recipe consisting chicken breast healthier just make sure it is not deep fried. Instead, you can opt for the grilled or roast version of it.

Ground beef recipe: The second most searched recipe was the ground beef recipe. Beef does have a few health benefits but isn’t considered to be healthy but if you are worried about your heart health, it is suggested that you avoid beef. However, to make anything with ground meet healthier make sure no extra oil is added as it is already rich in fat.

Turkish bread recipe: Consisting normal bread ingredients, Turkish bread gets is flavour with cumin seeds or caraway seeds. To make this baked recipe healthier, you must opt for the whole wheat version of this recipe than the all-purpose flour version.

French toast recipe: Our old trusty french toast is everybody’s favourite breakfast. French toast makes the fourth most searched recipe. Even though the recipe is really easy, you must opt for whole wheat bread instead of normal bread to make your french toast healthier.

Cake recipe: There are umpteen types of cakes. It is really difficult to make cakes healthier but definitely not impossible. Here are healthy cake recipes that you would want to read.