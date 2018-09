In case you are suffering from bipolar disorder or you are a caregiver of someone suffering from the disorder, you must be aware of mania and depression. These are nothing but episodes of extreme highs and extreme lows caused by this mental health condition. The severity and frequency of these episodes help your doctor to understand what type of bipolar disorder you are suffering from. It could be bipolar 1 when a patient undergoes at least one manic episode and the other could be bipolar 2 when a patient suffers from a phase of serious depression along with hypomanic episodes.

During a manic episode, you may either experience abnormally elevated mood or persistently irritable mood or unusually energetic mood, say doctors. Other signs of a manic episode include feelings of inflated self-esteem and self-importance, not feeling to sleep at all or sleep very less, becoming unusually talkative, having racing thoughts, getting easily distracted and getting engaged to risky behaviours. Experts warn that mania may make you become psychotic and it is important to know the tricks of managing and coping with a manic episode. Here are some.

Seek help from a mental health professional: Mania is a mental condition which needs medical attention. Instead of neglecting manic episodes, go and consult a mental doctor and talk about your symptoms for receiving early support.

Get appropriate medications: Just as your body needs medicine in order to recover from a physical health condition, your mind too needs the same. In case you get manic episodes, make sure to get the right medicines. These are known as anti-psychotics and can curb manic symptoms, quicker than mood stabilisers. But long-term treatment with mood stabilisers could of greater help as it may help you in avoiding future episodes.

Stay away from mania triggers: You need to avoid having alcohol, illegal drugs and mood-altering prescription drugs as these can be potent triggers of manic episodes and may affect your ability to recover sooner. You will be able to maintain your emotional balance by keeping these triggers at bay.

Have a regular eating and sleeping routine: If you are suffering from bipolar disorder, it is essential that you have a structure in your daily life. You need to follow a healthy diet, know what to eat and what not to (avoiding caffeine and sugary foods is essential to keep your mood stable). Adequate sleep plays a vital role in keeping away depression and manic episodes and reducing the severity of these episodes. Hence, sleep well.