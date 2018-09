The way we dream of getting a toned body, the same way we also wish to get beautiful legs. In fact, strong and tones legs help to maintain your mobility. Thus, we should take care of our legs too and burn fat from our legs as well. Here, we have mentioned 4 best exercises which you can practise easily to burn leg fat and to get toned legs.

Squats

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder width apart and keep your arms by your side.

Step 2: Push back your buttocks and as far as you can comfortably go bend your knees by lowering yourself into a sitting position.

Step 3: Extend both arms forward at shoulder height.

Step 4: Make sure that your knees are not beyond your toes.

Step 5: Come back to standing position with arms down (one squat complete).

Step 6: Practise 2 to 3 sets with 12 squats each. Hold each squat for about 10 seconds.

Lunges

Step 1: Stand with feet hip-width apart and keep your arms by your side.

Step 2: Take a big step forward with your left foot, plant it on the floor, and bend your left knee.

Step 3: Make sure your right foot is resting on its toes.

Step 4: Bring your arms forward to shoulder height, palms facing inwards.

Step 5: Come back to standing position and repeat on the other side.

Step 6: Ensure that your knees are not bent beyond your toes, and there is a right angle at both knees.

Step 7: Practise 2 to 3 sets of 12-16 lunges, continue on both sides.

Jumping jack

Step 1: Stand on your feet with hip-width apart and arms by your side.

Step 2: Jump up, extend your feet to the side and arms overhead.

Step 3: Before landing, bring feet and arms to starting position.

Step 4: This is one jump.

Step 5: Practise 2 to 3 sets of 10 each.

Basic jump rope

Step 1: Stand with feet hip-width apart,

Step 2: Grab the handles of the jump rope in your hands and the rope behind your legs.

Step 3: Jump 1 to 2 inches off the floor, letting the rope just slide through under your feet.

Step 4: Ensure that only balls of your feet touch the floor.

Step 5: As you swing the rope keep elbows close to your side.

Step 6: Make the circular movement with your wrists.