When it comes to losing weight we all think of cardio workouts. But do you know that you can perform a great calorie burning cardio workout while sitting on a chair? Yes, all you need a chair for a cardio session. Chair Cardio exercises are the latest fad. One can burn calories by performing these chair cardio exercises at home. Here we have listed a few chair cardio exercises which you can perform easily at home.

Seated jack

This exercise helps you to burn a good amount of calories without getting drenched in sweat.

How to practise:

Step 1: Sit straight with your knees together.

Step 2: Join your knees and keep your toes pointed.

Step 3: Your arms should be open to the sides and elbows bent.

Step 4: Your palms should face forward.

Step 5: Take both legs out to the sides and flex your feet.

Step 6: Just like a normal jumping jack, let your legs land on the heel and bring your arms together above your head.

Step 7: Return to the starting position.

Step 8: Perform 25-30 reps in a row.

Leg left and twist

This exercise helps to tone your inner thighs, abs and quadriceps.

How to practise:

Step 1: Sit on the edge of the chair.

Step 2: Extend your right leg straight. Remember to keep your foot grounded throughout.

Step 3: Cross your arms over your chest and keep your abs tight.

Step 4: As you lift your right leg to the left knee rotate your torso to the right.

Step 5: Squeeze your knees together.

Step 6: Return to the starting position.

Step 7: Switch sides and repeat.

Step 8: Practise around 15 to 25 reps.

Hinge and cross

This exercise strengthens your abs and back muscles, also work out your lower body.

How to practise:

Step 1: Sit straight with your knees together.

Step 2: Keep your toes pointed and lift your hands and bring them behind your head.

Step 3: Bracing your abs, hinge back a bit so that your shoulder blades barely touch the chair’s back.

Step 4: Cross your right elbow and your left knee.

Step 5: Begin returning to the starting position.

Step 6: Switch sides and repeat.

Step 7: Perform 20 alternating reps.

Chair running

This exercise helps to reduce fat from your arms, abs and legs.

How to practise:

Step 1: Sit straight and extend your legs.

Step 2: Keep your toes pointed and your arms bent at the sides.

Step 3: Keep your abs tight and let your shoulder blades touch the back of the chair lightly.

Step 4: Start bending your right knee into your chest and turn your left shoulder towards your knee.

Step 5: Pull your right elbow back.

Step 6: Switch the sides immediately.

Step 7: Practise on the alternate side and repeat 25 to 30 times.

