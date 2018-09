Do you want to opt for workouts that do not require you to sweat a lot or consume lots of time? If the answer is yes, it is the time you should opt for Callanetics exercises. Renowned ballerina Callan Pinckney incepted Callanetics form of workout. This form of exercise involves the use of small and precise movements. In fact, celebrities like Madonna have incorporated Callanetics exercise into their fitness regime.

The Callanetics workout is really easy to practice. The low impact form of exercises helps to tone and strengthen the muscles in our body. Without any problem, people from any age group can practise the exercises. One doesn’t have to use too many types of equipment either. Even there is a very little risk of injury. Callanetics also does not focus on any supplements or diet. Thus, here we have mentioned Callanetics exercises which you can practise easily.

Plank

This exercise helps you to increase core strength and endurance in the abdominals. To begin the exercise, you need to get on your knees and hands. Then straighten one leg backwards at once and then lift your knees off the floor. After that lower the body down on the forearms and pull the abdominal muscles inwards. The back should be flat, and your body should form a straight line from heels to the head. Be in this position for a minute or so.

Double straight leg lower

This exercise is best for tightening your abdominals. To practise this exercise lie on your back. Then bring your knees to the chest. After that stretch one leg towards the ceiling. Then stretch your arms sidewise with palms down. Keep your lower back aligned to the floor. Make sure that your neck and shoulders are relaxed. Breathe in and lower the legs without lifting your lower back. Then breathe out slowly and bring legs straight upwards. This can be done ten times.

Pulsed crunches

This exercise is best for the muscle in the stomach and abdominal region. While keeping both the feet hip-width apart one need to lie on the floor. Raise your knees and place your hands with palms down at the sides. Then lift your head and torso slowly. Keep your hands and legs firm on the ground. Take your head and torso forward, as much as possible. Remain in that position for a minute or so once you have bent forward the maximum and then return to the starting position.

Extended arm sit-ups

This exercise works on your back, thighs and leg muscles. Take a mat, lie on your back and keep legs stretched in front. Roll up the body and stretch your hands so that you can touch your feet. Then try to touch your knees with your forehead. Remain in that position for some time. If you cannot touch your knees with your forehead, then just touch your feet with your palms and stay in that position.