Are you a night owl? Well, that’s a trendy name for insomniacs and you should know that insomnia or inability to have adequate, sound sleep at night is a global health crisis of the present day, according to doctors. Although stressful lifestyle or late night shifts or sticking to smartphones while lying on bed are major reasons causing insomnia, studies have shown that your inability to sleep at night could indicate vitamin deficiency as well. Experts say that absence or deficiency of certain vitamins are also responsible for letting you sleep well. Chronic sleep deprivation can make you suffer from several chronic ailments. Hence pull up your vitamin levels and get a great sleep at night. Here is a list of vitamins that may act as the magic potion and make you fall fast asleep.

Vitamin C: We all know vitamin C’s role in boosting body immunity. But did you know it plays a major role in getting you adequate sleep as well? A study has shown that people with low vitamin C levels in blood are more likely to suffer from sleep issues and are prone to waking up at night. Doctors suggest that those who are insomniac should have more of bell peppers, citrus fruits, kiwi, Brussels sprouts and mangoes for an uninterrupted sleep.

Iron: Because iron is responsible for transporting oxygen to your body, a deficiency of iron can actually result in fatigue and make you feel extremely tired and weary. Deficiency of iron can be directly linked to restless leg syndrome resulting in a feeling of discomfort in the legs and an urge to move them while sleeping. This is more commonly seen in women as they tend to suffer more from iron deficiency and often wake up in the middle of the sleep due to restless leg syndrome.

Magnesium: This is a must mineral for good sleep. Reason, it helps your body in producing the sleep hormone, melatonin. It also plays an important role in relieving muscle tension and ease tension by promoting the production of amino acid known as GABA that is a potent relaxer of the nervous system.

