Regular exercise and eating healthy is extremely important for your heart health. According to various studies, 70 per cent of heart diseases are preventable with the right food choices. In fact, the risk of atherosclerosis, a common cause of strokes and heart attack can be reduced by eating the right kind of foods. a common cause of heart attacks and strokes. So to keep your heart functioning well you can include various healthy foods in your daily lunch, breakfast and dinner. For a healthy heart, one should follow a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean protein and whole grains. But the diet should not include unhealthy fats, bad cholesterol and excessive sodium.

Here are the top 10 foods for the healthy heart:

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is also rich in soluble fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, potassium and calcium. Eating oatmeal daily can lower LDL levels (the bad cholesterol) and help keep your arteries clear. To reap the benefits, start your day by having a bowl of oats.

Salmon

Salmon contains good amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. This lower the risk of heart disorders, prevent blood clotting and reduce blood pressure. Salmon also can reduce inflammation. You can have grilled or baked salmon and even include it in your pasta, soup or salad. Instead of salmon, you can also try mackerel, tuna, and sardines they also support a healthy heart.

Black Beans

Black beans contain B-complex vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, niacin, magnesium and soluble fibre. All these nutrients help control both blood sugar levels and cholesterol. They are also a good source of dietary protein. According to health experts, eating 4 or more servings of black beans per week can decrease the risk of heart disease.

Red Wine

Consuming red wine daily can improve your cholesterol level, which is important for your heart to function properly. It also contains antioxidants that help protect the artery walls.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants called polyphenols, as well as healthy monounsaturated fats. Daily consumption of extra virgin olive oil can help lower cholesterol levels and protect blood vessels. You can use this oil on salads and bread.

Dark Chocolate

It can also reduce various cardiovascular diseases. But always choose a dark chocolate that contains at least 70 per cent cocoa, this ingredient is really good for your heart. A flavonoid present in cocoa ‘flavonol’ helps lower blood pressure, improve blood flow to your heart. Simply eat a small piece of dark chocolate to improve your heart’s overall health.

Blueberries

They contain a good amount of vitamin C, magnesium, calcium, potassium and fibre. All these healthy nutrients are good for your heart health.

Chia seeds

They are the powerhouse of nutrition. Just a spoonful of chia seeds helps reduce bad cholesterol and aids in the reduction of plaque buildup. Blend a spoonful of chia seeds into your favourite smoothies or soups.

Walnuts

They contain mono and polyunsaturated fats that promote healthy hearts. Thus, eating just a small handful of walnuts daily may reduce inflammation in the arteries of the heart and also lower your cholesterol.

Oranges

They are also an excellent source of vitamin C, which prevents the occurrence of strokes by improving blood flow to the heart. This fruit improves the functionality of blood vessels, reduces artery inflammation and helps control high blood pressure.

