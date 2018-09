Oral cancers constitute 5% of all worldwide cancers and 12th most widely seen in Asia and ranks 8th among all the cancers in men. They are most common cancers in Indian population constituting 30 % of all cancers.

“Oral cancer is a worldwide public health burden with significant morbidity and mortality. Head and neck cancer resulting due to long-lasting exposure to tobacco and alcohol, account for 50–70% of all HNSCC’s and are typically males in their 6th–7th decade of life, small but significant subset of patients (5%), who develop HNSCC at a young age (25–40 years old), without significant exposure to alcohol and tobacco. Lately, due to increased risk of addiction and usage of alcohol, smoking, smokeless tobacco have to lead to more number of young patients being detected with oral cancers especially tongue cancers. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection appears to be a major risk factor for younger populations and has been studied in detail though prevalence is more in the western population,” says Dr Rakesh Katna, Consultant Surgical Oncology at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre.

The tongue cancer patients generally present with symptoms of a long-standing ulcer in tongue, lump in the neck, bleeding ulcer, difficulty to eat and change in voice. These symptoms along with any history should be taken seriously and evaluated by a head-neck specialist at the earliest. As we know cancer is curable if treated early same is true with head and neck cancers as well. Patients who are diagnosed early can be cured and live a longer life as compared to advanced cancers. Here, Dr Katna briefs you about tongue cancer.

According to statistics, 50 % of smokers smoke their first cigarette in school, making them more vulnerable to develop cancer at an early age. When we compare urban population with the rural or semi-urban population we see different causative factors for the development of these cancers. The rural/ semi-urban population is more prone to use of tobacco, pan masala, betel quid and smoking while, the urban population is more prone to smoking, alcohol addiction.

The increasing risk of Human Papillomavirus also has been implicated in tongue cancers/ oropharyngeal cancers especially in younger population due to the risk of transmission through oral sexual behaviour.

Young patients are more alert to unusual signs in the oral cavity and may ask for professional medical advice at an earlier stage as compared to older patients.

Tongue cancer patients are often burdened with co-morbidities, treatment modalities sometimes have to be adjusted because of these comorbidities. In contrast, young patients lack comorbidity and tolerate optimal treatment better, which affects prognosis.

The role of surgery in tongue cancers is well defined and is evolving with the integration of multidisciplinary approaches to treatment employing chemotherapy and radiotherapy sequentially or concurrently.

The advent of robotic surgery and newer radiation techniques have also helped in achieving better controls and good quality of life for oral cancer patients. We should educate our youth about the risk posed by tobacco and associated products by focusing more on school health programmes and prevent this increased risk of it becoming an epidemic.