Colorectal cancer, which is also called the cancer of the larger intestine affects the colon and the rectum and is a common menace across the globe which, till date had a low prevalence rate in India, thanks to our native diet which is rich in fibre and balanced with the right amount of carbohydrate, proteins and fats. But as we tend to ape the western culture and are becoming increasingly dependent on junk food we are steadily catching up with the rest of the world and this isn’t good news for us. In fact, studies suggest that in India more young people fall prey to this condition compared to the elderly as is the pattern in western countries. Moreover, colon cancer when detected among Indians is always at an advanced stage or has degraded to stage 3. One reason for this is that cancer can develop without any symptom. However, some symptoms of colon cancer are rectal bleeding, pain in the lower abdomen and rectum, change in bowel patterns and family history among others. While it isn’t possible to prevent an onset of any kind of cancer, but certain steps can be taken to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer or colon cancer. Here are a few of them:

Go for screening: Any cancer if detected early have a better prognosis and the consequences can be averted before it gets worse. The same goes for colon cancer too. For people who fall under the risk category, family history being the biggest risk factor, regular screening can help to detect cancer early. For people who had an immediate family member suffer from colon cancer, screening for the same from age 50 becomes necessary. In some cases though, it could start even as early as 45 (if there are more than two or three risk factors – family history, IBS, smoking, obesity, etc). Talk to a gastroenterologist to know if you need to go for a screening. There are several kinds of tests that can be done to check for colon cancer early – occult blood test, colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, virtual colonoscopy. Your doctor will do a thorough diagnosis before asking you to go for a screening test which depends on your age, risk factors and complaints (if any).

Maintain a healthy weight or lose weight: Did you know obesity alone can increase your chances of suffering from 11 types of cancers? And colon cancer is one of them. So if your weight isn’t within the healthy BMI range there are good reasons for you to worry. And yes, it can increase your chances of suffering from colorectal cancer too. So lose a few kilos from your frame not only to fit into designer jeans but also to save yourself from the risk of colon cancer.

Quit smoking and limit drinking: Tobacco can do you harm like no other so quit smoking. In fact, it can alone increase your risk for 14 different types of cancers, needless to say, it increases the risk of colon cancer too. Alcohol is not far behind. Studies say that alcohol in moderate and low levels can increase one’s risk of colon cancer exponentially.

Watch what you eat: This is a nobrainer but let us still remind you that excessive red meat, processed meat and pork in your diet can cost your colon and rectum health. These foods make the large intestine inflamed and increases the risk. Limit the intake to two servings per week or even less. Apart from this, ensure that there is adequate amounts of fibre in your diet. The fibre recommendations are 30 to 38 grams a day for men and 25 grams a day for women between 18 and 50 years old, and 21 grams a day if a woman is 51 and older. Another general guideline is to get 14 grams of fibre for every 1,000 calories in your diet. Falling short to meet this requirement can make one prone to colon cancer.

Get enough calcium and vitamin D: Some studies have found a link between low calcium and vitamin D levels and colorectal cancer. According to experts 1,000 to 1,200 milligrams per day of calcium and about 1,000 IU per day of vitamin D should be enough to protect one from the risks of colorectal cancer.

