Women are more at risk of developing urinary tract infections than men. A urinary tract infection (UTI) can happen in any part of the urinary system which involves the kidneys, bladder and urethra. Most infections happen in the lower urinary tract — the bladder and the urethra with symptoms like itching, foul smell, irritation and pain during intercourse and urination. A UTI could be due to a bacterial or yeast infection.

Infections that are limited to the bladder can be painful and annoying. If these infections travel all the way up to the kidney it can lead to serious consequences like a kidney infection, inflammation, et al. A UTI is typically treated with antibiotics; however, certain steps can be taken to prevent a UTI infection. Here are a few tips

Increase your fluid intake: Drink plenty of liquids, especially water. This helps dilute your urine and ensures that you urinate more frequently allowing bacteria to be flushed from your urinary tract before an infection can begin. Drink cranberry juice. Although studies are not conclusive that cranberry juice prevents UTIs, it is likely not harmful.

Maintain good hygiene: Wipe from front to back. Doing so after urinating and after a bowel movement helps prevent bacteria in the anal region from spreading to the vagina and urethra.

Empty your bladder soon after intercourse: Don’t forget this. You can pick up an infection even if your partner is wearing a condom. Also, don’t try to hold on to your pee for too long this increases the chances of suffering from UTIs.

Avoid potentially irritating feminine products: Using deodorant sprays or other feminine products, such as douches and powders, in the genital area can irritate the urethra. It could lead to vaginal dryness and irritation. These could also alter the pH balance of the genital area and initiate bacterial growth.

Change your birth control method: Diaphragms or unlubricated or spermicide-treated condoms are bad for your vagina as they all contribute to bacterial growth. Ask your partner to use a condom you are compatible with. Yes, you will get the right one after a few trial and errors.