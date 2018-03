Exams are around the corner and everyone is bust preparing a study schedule to score well. However, stress and anxiety during exams are quite common. But instead of feeling stressed and anxious on how to study, what to study and when to study, following few tips can help cut down on the stress levels. Dr Mrinmay Das, Senior Consultant, Behavioural Sciences, Jaypee Hospital, Noida shares few tips on how to deal with stress during exams. Here are tips on how to study to deal with last minute anxiety and stress:

Clarify areas you need to study – Be strategic. Ask what areas you should focus on. Give more attention to those areas you are weak in.

Organise a time plan – Start when you said you'd start, stop when you said you'd stop. Follow your schedule. Take ten minutes break from studies after every hour or so. Here are few expert tips on how to study smartly during exams.

Organise a study group – Make it social and productive. If you have any questions or concerns, discuss it among yourselves. Focus on your trouble spots and share notes on that and once you're ready to start studying, make a schedule that takes into account the different demands of each subject.

In addition to planning your schedule well in advance, here are few tips that can help you to relax and make you study hard relieving exam stress.

Get moving: Increasing activity level is something you can do to help relieve the stress and to feel better. Rhythmic exercises such as walking, running, swimming, and dancing are particularly effective, especially if you exercise mindfully (focusing your attention on the physical sensations you experience as you move).

Eat a healthy diet: Healthy diet can help to cope with life's stressors. Eating a diet full of processed and convenience food, refined carbohydrates, and sugary snacks can worsen symptoms of stress while eating a diet rich in fresh fruit and vegetables, high-quality protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, can help you better cope with life's ups and downs. Also read about what to eat before exams – expert diet tips to help kids score well.

Get your rest: Students often tend to study overnight. This provides them with less sleep which can accelerate stress. It's extremely important to sleep for 6-8 hours during an exam to give rest to your brain.

Image Source: Shutterstock