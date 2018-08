Women, listen up menopause doesn’t mean the end of romance or sexual intimacy. However, menopause could mean different things for different women: some might struggle with low libido; some might have an increasing need for intimacy. But whatever the case, your sex life changes after menopause. Most people struggle to ignite the same passion beneath the sheets after menopause. So here we give detailed guidelines for women to enjoy sex post menopause.

Get hold of a good lubricant: Women, listen up, vaginal dryness could be a dampener and you don’t want it to ruin your sex life. So get hold of a good lubricant this might need you to go through a trial and error of sorts. You can choose from oil-based, water-based or gel-based lubricants. The other cheaper alternatives are coconut or olive oil, though they can make the condoms break when at the peak of climax due to fiction, so try lubricants. If you try to do it without a lubricant it can lead to painful intercourse, inflammation and ruin the mood for further fun.

Always use contraception: Condoms are the best contraception that you can use after menopause as you don’t need to pop a birth control pill once your periods stops. Wondering why we are telling you to use contraception after menopause? Because you are not immune to STDs yet. Menopause might save you from unwanted pregnancies but not STDs like HIV, HPV, gonorrhoea and more.

Break into a sweat: Low estrogen levels might lead to low libido but exercise can compensate for this. Having enough energy from a healthy diet and regular exercise, along with good sleep and mental health, are key ingredients of a healthy sex life. Regular exercise improves blood circulation which helps to improve libido by ensuring blood reaches to the vaginal walls keeping the sensitive area lubricated (just enough) and have a great time in bed.

Indulge in foreplay: We are sure that you don’t just want to get into the act and roll over and sleep. You want it to be engaging and intimate as well, right? So tell your partner about it and engage into foreplay. For women, foreplay can do wonders. It can set the stage right, double the excitement and help to improve libido and achieve better orgasms. Tell your man to not skip the start for the last.

Have a positive self-image: The changes that happen during menopause aren’t just physical; they affect a woman psychologically as well. It can change the way a woman thinks about her body and her sexuality and affect self-esteem. All of this reflects her equation with her partner and actions in bed. So to have a healthy sex life after menopause it is imperative to have a positive attitude towards life pamper yourself, eat healthy, maintain a healthy weight so you don’t suffer from body image issues.

Image source: Shutterstock