Imagine a simple eye scan detecting Parkinson’s disease at its early stage. That may be soon possible as it has been observed that thinning of your retina can be related to Parkinson’s disease. This is exactly what a new study conducted by researchers from Seoul National University Boramae Medical Centre in South Korea has revealed. It has shown a direct link between thinning of retina, the nerve cells lining in the back of the eye to the loss of brain cells producing dopamine, states a recent media report.

Jee-Young Lee from Seoul Metropolitan Government – Seoul National University Boramae Medical Centre, the study author, reportedly said: “Our study is the first to show a link between the thinning of the retina and a known sign of the progression of the disease — the loss of brain cells that produce dopamine. We also found the thinner the retina, the greater the severity of disease. These discoveries may mean that neurologists may eventually be able to use a simple eye scan to detect Parkinson’s disease in its earliest stages, before problems with movement begin,”

The study involved thorough eye exam along with high resolution eye scans of the participants with Parkinson’s disease and those without the condition. Dopamine transporter positron emission tomography (PET) was also conducted on them for measuring the density of brain cells that produce dopamine. It was found that the participants with Parkinson’s disease had retina thinning, specifically in the two inner layers out of the five layers of retina.

The study revealed that more the thinning of retina, more is the loss of dopamine producing brain cells and more severe is the condition. “Larger studies are needed to confirm our findings and to determine just why retina thinning and the loss of dopamine-producing cells are linked,” reportedly said Lee. According to the media report, he added: “If confirmed, retina scans may not only allow earlier treatment of Parkinson’s disease but more precise monitoring of treatments that could slow progression of the disease as well.”

