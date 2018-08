This is great news for those suffering from gut disorders. Now scientists have come up with a swallowable sensor that has the ability to diagnose several gut disorders with an accuracy as much as 3,000 times more than the conventional ways of diagnosis. It is a gas-sensing capsule that provides real time detection and measurement of hydrogen, carbon dioxides and oxygen in the gut and the same data can be sent to a mobile phone as well.

According to a study published in Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics journal, this new discovery can result in solving conditions which could not be diagnosed earlier, thanks to a group of researchers from RMIT University, Australia.

According to a recent PTI report, Kyle Berean from RMIT, co-founder of this capsule said: “A human trial revealed information about gas production in the gut previously masked when measured indirectly through the breath.”

“The rate of false positive and false negative diagnosis that breath tests give is a real problem in gastroenterology. Being able to measure these biomarkers at concentrations over 3,000 times greater than breath tests is quite astonishing,” added Berean.

The researchers have pointed out that this test is non-invasive one and will not affect the day to day life of patients. While till now one-third of patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorder remain undiagnosed, this new capsule will open new doors in the field of appropriate diagnosis of gut related disorders.

Image Source: Shutterstock