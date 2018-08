An 82-year-old man from Lucknow passed away after his penis fell off and rotted due to an ulcer on his genital. The octogenarian has been ignoring the symptoms that he experienced for the last one year, highlighted the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Case Reports. According to the journal, the doctors found a large ulcer on his penis accompanied with severe swelling and skin shedding after he visited the hospital for a check-up.

While initially the doctors managed the situation by draining out the puss-filled swelling that developed right next to his penis and prescribing antibiotics, the situation turned worst within the next two weeks. By then, the old man’s penis had fallen off and also rotted and the doctors from King George’s Medical University blamed the ulcer for what had happened to his penis.

On further observation it was found that he had hard lumps down the left side of his groin which, according to the doctors, was a symptom of a sexually transmitted disease (STD). The patient, however, reportedly denied a history of STD. More tests showed that the patient was also suffering from squamous cell carcinoma, a kind of skin cancer.

Following his tragic loss of penis, the octogenarian was unable to go to the toilet as it had damaged his urethra as well. Although he underwent a surgery that aimed at helping him urinate through catheter, he succumbed to the condition 15 days later.

The report stated: “In the present case, the patient neglected his initial symptoms and eventually developed penile auto-amputation (his penis fell off), inguinal abscess and widespread metastasis.”

“Auto-amputation of the penis due to carcinoma penis is very rarely reported in the literature. Auto-amputation of the penis can occur either due to tumour embolism blocking end arteries or due to direct tumour invasion,” added the report.

Image Source: Shutterstock