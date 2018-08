There are scopes of coming up with new thiophosphate-based nucleotide drugs targeting genetic molecules and other diseases, thanks to the scientists from Scripps Research and Bristol-Myers Squibb for coming up with a novel tool that precisely manages the stereochemistry of thiophosphates, the presence of which has been found in certain promising new drugs. Known as phosphorus-sulfur incorporation (PSI), the tool acts like an atomic glue gun that binds nucleosides into oligomers with definite, pre-programmed spatial configurations at the thiophosphate linkage, said the researchers.

According to them, these linkages are co-related to nature’s way of connecting nucleosides. Although the linkages provide multiple advantages to drug development, they also add to the complexity of stereochemistry at the phosphorous atom, the researchers highlight. However, PSI offers a cost-effective and simple method enabling the creation of single isomers of these compounds that can contain hundreds and thousands of stereoisomers.

This study “Unlocking P(V): Reagents for chiral phosphorothioate synthesis” was published in Science where the researchers write: “Phosphorothioate nucleotides have emerged as powerful pharmacological substitutes of their native phosphodiester analogs with important translational applications in antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics and cyclic dinucleotide (CDN) synthesis. Stereocontrolled installation of this chiral motif has long been hampered by the systemic use of P(III)-based reagent systems as the sole practical means of oligonucleotide assembly. A fundamentally different approach is described herein: the invention of a P(V)-based reagent platform for programmable, traceless, diastereoselective phosphorus–sulfur incorporation. The power of this reagent system is demonstrated through the robust and stereocontrolled synthesis of various nucleotidic architectures, including ASOs and CDNs, via an efficient, inexpensive, and operationally simple protocol.”

