A team of inventors from CSIR Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH), Chandigarh has come up with a new clot buster – PEGylated Streptokinase, a thrombolytic drug or therapy that can revolutionise the treatment of stroke. A clot buster not only breaks up clot resulting in blockage or interruption in the blood flow to brain but also aids in restoring the blood flow to the area of the brain, say experts.

According to a press note released by the Ministry of Science and Technology, this new intravenous clot buster can open new doors for treating ischemic strokes that are caused due to dysfunction in supply of blood to the brain with emboli, thrombus or atherosclerosis occurring in cerebral arteries. The scientists have developed this clot buster after recent success of phase 2 clinical trials, highlights the press statement.

The press release said that PEGylated Streptokinase has been precisely engineered through decades of research for enhanced proteolytic stability and extended plasma half-life, fibrin-specificity and associated clot specificity. With reduced immuno-reactivity and unmistakable clinical advancements such as the reduced probability of haemorrhage over current treatment regimens of thrombolytic drugs for acute strokes, these are huge advantages with the potential to transform the way ischemic stroke, deep-vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and acute myocardial infarction are treated around the globe, especially in the developing world.

Image Source: Shutterstock