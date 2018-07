You must have tried bundi, pineapple, cucumber raita and so on. But, have you ever heard of lychee raita? Amused? Yes, you have heard it right! Lychee raita is infused with curd and can be good for your gut health. So, if you wish to improve your well-being, you will have to go an extra mile. Read on…

Lychees which are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin B2 (riboflavin), potassium and copper can help you to improve your overall well-being. The small wonder has antioxidant, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-viral which can keep many diseases at bay. Rasika Parab, HOD-Nutrition therapy, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, dishes out a yummy raita recipe for you. Just, try it out and enjoy!

Lychee raita

Ingredients

15 peeled lychee

400 gm hung curd

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

1 handful curry leaves

1 cup grated carrot

2 teaspoon Sugar

½ teaspoon red Chilli powder

2 teaspoon refined oil

Method

Mix the curd and sugar in a blender; transfer to a serving bowl and add salt and grated carrots.

Place the litchis over the curd. Heat oil in a pan.

Fry the mustard seeds till it splutters, add red chilli powder and curry leaves.

Fry for 20 to 30 seconds and pour over the curd.

Serve chilled.

Why should you consume lychee?

Lychees blood glucose-lowering abilities were highlighted in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine in the review published in 2013. Diabetes-related vascular problems can be tackled due to the polyphenol oligonol found in the lychee.

If you want to deal with inflammation and stress the fruit can be beneficial for doing so. It was found that in animal studies, by modulating mitochondrial dysfunction, phenolic compounds present in lychee can prevent against stress-induced liver injury.

Lychee’s component Lycheetannin A2 can curb the spreading of viruses.

The copper present in lychee can help you to boost blood circulation.

Lychee can help you to cut those extra kilos as it has dietary fibres and in low in calories.

Lychee contains flavonoid which can protect you from various types of cancers and degenerative diseases.

The luscious fruits contain fibre and Vitamin B-complex which ca speedup your metabolism.

Lychee is loaded with vitamin C which can lower your blood pressure.

The anti-viral properties protect against herpes simplex virus.

Keep in mind: Lychee contains higher sugar content. Hence, consume it in controlled proportion. Going overboard can spike your sugar levels. Stay healthy, fit and fine by following a well-balanced diet.

