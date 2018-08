Green tea is loved by all the fitness fanatics. It can help you to battle the bulge, boost your cognitive functioning and immunity too. Green tea also has its demerits if you consume a cheap quality brand or in a large quantities. Green tea has caffeine and if you consume caffeine in larger quantities it can cause nervousness and shakiness. Furthermore, it can also cause restlessness, stomach problems and anxiety. We decode some of the surprising side-effects of green tea.

It can cause iron deficiency: According to a Taiwanese study, if you go overboard it can cause iron deficiency and anaemia. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) a polyphenol found in green tea can cause inflammation as it inhibits an enzyme called myeloperoxidase. It also has tannins which block the absorption of iron from the food. Moreover, According to a PennState University’s report, iron absorption can also get hampered due to the polyphenol antioxidants present in the green tea.

According to a Taiwanese study, if you go overboard it can cause iron deficiency and anaemia. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) a polyphenol found in green tea can cause inflammation as it inhibits an enzyme called myeloperoxidase. It also has tannins which block the absorption of iron from the food. Moreover, According to a PennState University’s report, iron absorption can also get hampered due to the polyphenol antioxidants present in the green tea. It can cause insomnia: If you sip on green tea late in the evening, it can disturb your sleep. Since it has caffeine and it can interrupt with your sleep.

If you sip on green tea late in the evening, it can disturb your sleep. Since it has caffeine and it can interrupt with your sleep. It can cause irregular heartbeat: The caffeine in the green tea can speed up your heart rate which can result in irregular heartbeat called as tachycardia (a condition in which your heart beats faster).

The caffeine in the green tea can speed up your heart rate which can result in irregular heartbeat called as tachycardia (a condition in which your heart beats faster). It can cause vomiting: According to a study, polyphenols in green tea can result in oxidative stress. Moreover, if you consume green tea in excess it can also lead to vomiting.

It can cause diarrhoea: According to the US National Library of Medicine, the caffeine content in green tea can cause diarrhoea. So, avoid consuming it in larger quantities or don’t sip on it on an empty stomach.

According to the US National Library of Medicine, the caffeine content in green tea can cause diarrhoea. So, avoid consuming it in larger quantities or don’t sip on it on an empty stomach. It can cause heartburn: Did you know that green tea is acidic in nature and can cause acid reflux? Yes, you have heard it right! It can irritate your oesophagal lining which can invite heartburn.

Image Source: Shutterstock