When the heat is at its peak, you sweat, get heat rashes and get dehydrated. But, the harshness of summer doesn’t stop here. Your vital organs are also affected, especially your kidneys. ‘In India about five to seven million people suffer from kidney stone diseases. With an increase in temperature during summer the numbers just keep on increasing,’ says Dr Pradeep Rao, Head, Department of Urology, Global Hospitals, Mumbai. Here are 10 ways to prevent occurrence of kidney stones.

Why summers hurt your kidneys the most

Dehydration during summer is common, and you lose out on essential minerals through sweat. ‘Lack of fluids or water in the body makes the urine concentrated. So there is more amount of residual salt in the kidneys even after filtering the wastes. Over a period the residue hardens and forms crystal-like structures that are the stones,’ explains Dr Rao. If they grow large enough, it causes excruciating pain and might need hospitalisation to remove them. Here are 12 symptoms of kidney disease that you should know about.

Some simple measures taken this summer can help you avert the problem.

Drink enough fluids

Drinking eight to 10 glasses of water everyday can help your health in many ways and keep your kidneys safe. ‘Water flushes out toxins from your body along with residual salt and wastes that could remain clogged in your kidneys. So, it is less likely that you may develop stones if you stay hydrated,’ says Dr Rao. You can also try ginger ale, fresh fruit juices, lemonade or buttermilk. However, stay away from drinks rich in caffeine like coffee, flavoured teas and colas as they could lead to dehydration. Here are 10 ways to increase your water intake.

Check your diet

Go slow with your intake of salt and sugar. Excessive salt could excrete calcium from bones and deposit them in your kidneys. Sugar, on the other hand, will break down into glucose; high amounts of it can take a toll on your kidneys during filtration.

Also, oxalate a substance present in various foods can be a reason for kidney stones. It binds with calcium and forms stones in the kidneys. Some healthy foods like peanuts, legumes, sweet potatoes, spinach and beetroots are high in oxalate. Also, calcium-rich foods are no less a spoilsport. You need only 1000 to 1300 mg of calcium in a day and 40 to 50 mg of oxalate.

If you are on calcium supplements check the amount you get from it. Having two glasses of milk and a bowl of yoghurt with the delicious palak paneer could mean you are exceeding the limit. Similarly a handful of peanuts can make you exceed the oxalate requirements. Remember even healthy foods have ill-effects, so have them in moderation. Avoiding foods rich in calcium or oxalate could give rise deficiencies. Here are six foods to avoid if you are suffering from kidney stones.

Talk to your doctor about medications

If you had kidney stones in the past, you are prone to having them again. So be sure that you take care of yourself before it’s too late. Sometimes medications can help reduce the chances of kidney stones. ‘Medications like Hydrochlorothiazide decreases the amount of calcium released into the urine by helping retain it in your bones reducing the chance of developing a calcium stone. This medication works best when you also curtail salt intake. Also, medications that reduce cystine levels in the urine can prevent a cystine stone. Before taking the medications makes sure you consult a urologist,’ says Dr Rao.

Check the medications you take

Kidney stones can be caused by an intake of some drugs like protease inhibitors, antibiotics and diuretics. Also, excessive use of antacids and calcium tablets can be harmful. But if you are dependent on these medications make sure you talk to your doctor and find a way to reduce your chances of developing kidney stones. Know if your medications are damaging your kidneys.

Attend nature’s call

Holding urine too long in your bladder is bad for your kidneys and can increase your chances of suffering from kidney stones. Longer the urine stays in the bladder, it gives enough time for the waste minerals and salts to crystallise and form stones.

