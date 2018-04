World liver day is observed on 19th April.

When we talk about health and wellness things that comes to our mind are — heart health, diabetes, blood pressure — and most of our acquired knowledge about fitness and preventive care revolves around reigning a control over these lifestyle disorders. We never talk about the major organs that are silently working 24/7 to keep us in the top order of our health and seldom do we talk about liver. But you should know that every other organ in your body needs some TLC to keep going, including the liver. If you are ignorant about your health in general, it can affect every part of your body and make your organs dysfunctional. The story is no different with your liver. So, here we tell you some important things about your liver to help you understand why you need to take really good care of it.

1. It is the largest organ of the body: The liver is one of the most important organs in the abdominal cavity. It weights around 1.4 kg and is located at the upper abdomen below the diaphragm. It takes up most of the space below the ribs and some space in the left upper abdomen too. Clearly, there are reasons why nature designed the liver to be the largest organ of the abdominal cavity. It helps in a number of physiological functions like metabolism, detoxification, purification of blood and more.

2. It helps in metabolism: Everything that we eat or drink needs to be metabolised, which means broken down into units of energy that the body can use for various physiological functions. The liver helps in the metabolism of food – carbohydrates, proteins and fats. The liver cells break down carbohydrates into simple sugars that can be used by the body as energy. It also helps to maintain optimum blood sugar levels. If the blood sugar levels in the body increase the liver removes sugar from the body to store it as glycogen and when the levels are low it releases this glycogen in small doses breaking it down into simple sugars for energy.

For protein metabolism, the liver cells convert the amino acids in the body to help them convert into energy or get stored in form of carbohydrate or fats. It produces around 800 to 1,000 ml of bile per day which helps in absorption and breakdown of fats.

3. It helps to build immunity: The liver helps to develop immunity by removing toxins from the body. It removes alcohol from the blood, other by-products secreted while metabolism of food and removes ammonia from the body to keep it healthy and free of toxins. Here are few causes of liver cirrhosis that have nothing to do with alcohol.

4. It helps to control blood sugar levels: As mentioned earlier, it plays a major role in carbohydrate metabolism. This is the reason it helps in blood sugar management and control diabetes. When there is too much sugar in the bloodstream the liver removes it to convert it into glycogen for future use. Here are things you should know about the fatty liver disease.

5. It helps in weight management: Since it helps to effectively metabolise fats and remove toxins from the body, in a way it helps to be on track with your weight loss goals and reach your target weight soon.

6. It doesn’t need a detox routine: Taking about detox, many people think that going on the fad detox diets is going to help the liver revive and rejuvenate. But in reality, your liver doesn’t need any detox program. Instead, the organ is designed in such a way that it can help to detox your body periodically. All you need is to keep a check on what you eat and how much of it. Overeating can take a toll on your liver as it will have to work doubly hard to metabolise the food. Here is all that you need to know about detox diets.

7. It preserves the vitamins and minerals: Apart from storing sugar and fat for future use it also stores essential vitamins and minerals. Except for vitamin C, the liver stores all the other vitamins such as A, D, E, K and releases them as and when needed.

8. It has regenerative properties: This is an amazing thing about the organ. Liver cells can regenerate by themselves. This is why a liver transplant can be done even with just a part of a healthy liver.

9. It is prone to various diseases: Even though your liver does a lot of amazing things for your body it is prone to illness and diseases too. The most common diseases those are associated with the liver are hepatitis A, B and C. While Hep A is a foodborne disease, Hep B virus is transmitted through blood and unprotected sex and Hep C virus are usually transmitted while using infected needles.

10. It needs care and attention too: For a self-detoxifying organ like liver, you should at least be ready to give it some care and attention. Try and follow a diet which doesn’t put a load on the liver – avoid junk and indulge in a balanced diet. Drink water to help the body flush out toxins so the liver doesn’t have to go into an overdrive. These simple things can help to keep your liver hale and hearty in the long run.

Image source: Shutterstock

