Many people are turning vegan these days, in other words, they are shunning meat and dairy products to inculcate clean eating habits and stay healthy. There are various benefits of turning vegan – you might consume fewer calories, your platter will be more nutritious less junk, your metabolism will improve which can aid to weight loss, studies also suggest that vegan diets help to improve insulin sensitivity and maintain proper blood sugar levels too. However, the switch is never going to be easy. We suggest start including more plant based foods in your diet slowly and steadily before making the big switch. If you are going to go vegan or are already following a vegan diet, here are few important things that you should know.

Don’t miss on vitamin B12: This is an important vitamin for the body as it helps in keeping the brain cells and also blood cells healthy. In fact, foods rich in vitamin B12 are called brain foods and are also the building blocks of the DNA molecules. Deficiency of this vitamin can lead to tiredness, weakness, constipation and also depression among other problems. Animal-based foods are a rich source of vitamin B12, so if you are turning vegan make sure that you at least take vitamin supplements or choose cereals which are fortified with this vitamin.

Incorporate protein in your diet: Depending on plant based foods can compromise your protein intake and they are the building blocks of your body. They break down into amino acids that help in cell growth and repair. On an average we need 0.8 gm of protein per kg body weight which means about 54 gm of protein for an average man who weighs 68 kg. It is not to say that plant-based foods lack protein, but if you are going vegan, you have to be cautious about your protein intake. So make sure your daily diet comprises of good protein sources like lentils, beans, soya, tofu etc.

Keep a watch on your soy intake: Soya can be the best protein source when you are on a plant-based diet. But too much of it can backfire. Remember too much soy-based foods are arguably worse than consuming high-quality animal products and some of them could be processed with preservatives and excess sodium.

Pay attention to calcium: There are a lot of plant based foods that are great sources of calcium but make sure your platter have a fare share of the green leafy vegetables. Studies say that vegans end up getting less or equal amount of calcium from plant based foods as compared to non-vegetarian dieters. So make sure that you include a lot of spinach, fenugreek, celery, kale and other leafy greens in your diet.

Take iron supplements: Dietary iron comes in two forms – heme and non-heme. Vegan diets are rich in non-heme iron which is not readily absorbed by the body. On the other hand, animal products are rich in heme iron. So make sure that you don’t lack iron in your diet or better take a supplement.

Read your food labels: If you are going vegan you should be off milk and milk products too. So if you are buying anything off the shelf. There could be products that have milk or milk products processed in one form or the other or even extracts of meat so be careful while buying products off the shelf.

Get plenty of vitamin D: If you are eating the right kinds of plant based foods that are rich in calcium then make sure you don’t miss out on vitamin D for better absorption of calcium.

It can be a cheap option too: going vegan doesn’t mean that it is going to burn a hole in your pocket. Lot of people think going vegan means investing in overtly priced organic foods. But that is not the reality. You can just buy seasonal produce from the local grocer’s and be on top of your vegan game plan.