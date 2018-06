If you are a diabetic or know someone who suffers from this condition then you know that diabetes management is a part of treating this condition which has to be done throughout the year. Of course, as the seasons change and one has to face different kinds of situations – festivals, celebrations and different seasons – one have to manage the condition differently. So, during monsoons, one needs to be a little vigilant about the blood sugar readings and diet so that the condition doesn’t flare up. Here Dr Roshani Gadge, Diabetologist consultant, Gadge Diabetes Centre, Mumbai gives some tips for diabetics to survive the monsoon without many difficulties

During the monsoon don’t eat from out or at roadside stalls, mainly because one rarely knows how clean the cook is or where they get the water they use for cooking. Since diabetics have a compromised immunity this could set them up against gastroenteritis or other tummy problems. Wash fruits and vegetables before you eat them. Carry some snacks if you are going to stay outdoors for a longer duration else it could lead to dip in your sugar levels. Include garlic, pepper, ginger, turmeric, jeera powder and coriander in your diet as it helps in reducing indigestion problems and improves your immune system. Diabetic patients need to take extra care of their feet during the monsoon season and should not walk barefoot since the soil almost turns into a reservoir for all types of germs during the rains. Here is why rains and floods are dangerous for diabetics. Do not use hard plastic footwear commonly used for the monsoon. These could lead to foot problems. Avoiding walking in puddles and dirty water this monsoon. Take a shower once you get home taking care to wash the crevices between your toes thoroughly. Here is a complete foot care guide for diabetics for monsoons. Diabetics are more prone to catch the infections. Moreover, their feet get numbed and the sensation of pain caused by damage due to infection does not reach them. In monsoon, repeated wetting of shoes the need to wear socks for long periods of time increases the risk of infections. When you wipe your wet feet, make sure that the area between the toes is cleaned with a dry towel. After coming from home from rain, wash your feet thoroughly with soap. In monsoon, the chances of scrapes, bruises, cuts, calluses and corns increase. Swelling of feet and redness are some of the other complications possible during monsoon. So, keep examining your feet for any signs of these. Any sort of itchiness, dryness and scaly feeling should not be taken lightly. Consult a podiatrist in case you notice these symptoms. Do not stop your exercise routine in monsoon. Every day minimum 30 minutes of exercise is very important to keep your blood sugar under control. Water-borne diseases are quite common during monsoon. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea associated with water-borne diseases lead to loss of appetite and even fluid loss from the body. This leads to dehydration and low caloric intake. In this situation, if the dose of on-going diabetes medications if continued it can lead to hypoglycaemia. Consult your doctor if you have any of the above symptoms. It is best to wear loose cotton clothes and use anti-fungal talcum powder in areas prone to fungal infections. Long-standing diabetic patients or who have fluctuating blood sugar are more susceptible to infections. So be sure to stick to your meal plan and exercise routine, and monitor sugar levels routinely.

Image source: Shutterstock