How to strengthen your immunity? The answer would be healthy and a well-balanced diet, exercise, soaking up in the sun and catching up on some sleep. Though all these are essential to help you to enhance your immune system these offbeat methods will also help you to stay healthy, fit and fine.

You should opt for a massage: According to a study, massage can help you to boost your immunity and it can help you to relax as well as you are stressed your body releases cortisol which will make you crave for fatty and oily foods. Thus, taking massage can reduce your cortisol levels and strengthen your immunity. Furthermore, it can relieve your PMS symptoms as well.

You should have sex on the regular basis: Do you know that a regular humanly touch (having sex) can release antibody immunoglobulin (IGA) which will help you to keep away from cold and flu? If you have a partner just get into action.

You should consider getting lost in the woods: According to Japanese scientists, forest therapy can help you to enhance your immunity as it can boost the production of white blood cells. So, you can go hiking which will be beneficial to your health.

You should have fermented foods: Yoghurt contains gut-friendly bacteria and can help you to boost your immunity.

You can try using essential oils: According to a study, essential oils like laurel, cinnamon leaf, eucalyptus, frankincense and oregano can help you to enhance your immunity. While oils like sandalwood,tea tree, and thyme can help you to heal. Just opt for it.

You can include some herbs as well: according to study herbs like tulsi, cardamom seed, oregano leaf, clove and parsley contain antioxidants and can help you to keep away from allergies and infections. So, just go for it.

Image Source: Shutterstock