Do you often go to your room to pick up something but forget why you went there? Your forgetfulness can land you in trouble. You may suffer from poor short-term memory due to weak memory, lack of concentration, focus and distraction. But, as you age, the problem can worsen. Here are a few ways to enhance your memory.

You should move your eyes: This might sound weird but yes it will help you. So, if you wish to stimulate your memory, just move your eyes sideways. If you move your eyes horizontally, it can activate and link your two brain hemispheres.

Feast clenching can help you: Your brain regions can be activated as it is connected to memory retention. It can help you.

Doodle: According to research, doodling can help you to enhance your concentration and it will allow you to learn new concepts as well.

No added sugar: A sugar-laden diet can cause cognitive decline. Sipping on beverages which contain sugar can cause poor memory, mainly in the area of your brain where short-term memory is stored.

Use unique fonts: Do you get bored of using those same fonts? Including a different and a difficult font can help you to focus better. It can increase your concentration and you will find it easy to remember what you read.

Just meditate: If you meditate on a regular basis, you will find it easy to strengthen your focus. According to research, meditation can help you to increase your blood flow and can help you to deal with distractions which occur on the daily basis.

