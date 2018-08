According to studies, working out in the morning can be beneficial. When you work out in the morning, your core temperature increase, that means you will not only burn fats while exercising but throughout the day. Here are a few weight loss morning exercises which you should opt for.

Kickboxing: It can help you to shed those excess kilos and the moves can be used in self-defence. So, if you are looking to lose weight and get back in shape, join a kickboxing class.

Circuit training: It is done by performing one exercise after another. The exercises are performed without resting. Exercises like burpees, squat jumps and plank lifts and many more are done in a circuit and are repeated again. It can help you to improve your endurance and strength. Doing this exercise in the morning can help you to stay energized throughout the day and the bonus is that you will be able to shed those extra kilos.

Cycling: Cycling can help you to strengthen your leg muscles effectively along with helping you to burn calories. It can also tone your thighs and can increase your endurance. Do cycling in the morning. The plus point is that you can also avoid traffic if you do it in the morning.

Stretches: Doing stretches can help you to keep injuries at bay. According to studies, the proteins are collected in the joints overnight. So, one should opt for stretching as it can be beneficial for your joints and can protect you from arthritis. Moreover, it can also help you to tone your muscles and help you to burn calories.

