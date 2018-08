Henna has formed an integral part of your culture. May it be any function or festivals, women never forget to apply it to their hands (not to forget, the beautiful henna designs are mesmerizing). Also, many men and women apply henna on their hair as it can help you to camouflage your grey hair. Henna oil, bark, and seeds also carry medicinal benefits and are anti-inflammatory, hypotensive, antibacterial, astringent, and antiviral in nature. Here, we tell you why henna is good for you.

It can help you to heal your wounds: Henna has natural cooling properties which can fight skin infections and relive skin inflammation. You can apply it to your wounds as it can protect it from the foreign pathogens. You can also apply it on sunburns.

It can help you to cure your fever: Since it has cooling properties, it can bring down your temperature, induce sweating and cool your body by providing you with that much-needed relief.

It can help you to get rid of your headache: A headache can be annoying and painful. It can hamper your quality of life, as a result, you may find it difficult to perform your daily chores. Thus, the anti-inflammatory properties in henna can help you to become stress-free and promote blood circulation.

It can also curb hair loss: Henna is antibacterial in nature and can be beneficial in treating hair loss. Just mix henna with oil or curd and apply it on your hair.

It can strengthen your hair: Do you want a lustrous mane? A henna is a go-to option for you. It is hypotensive, antibacterial and astringent and can retain the shine of your hair, promote hair growth and prevent dandruff.

It can be good for your nails too: Henna is loaded with antibacterial properties that can help you to treat nail infections. So, it is surely a wise choice.

