Are you experiencing a sharp, intense, and burning sensation in your chest? Are you afraid that it might be a heart attack? Is your chest pain hampering you from carrying out your daily chores with ease? Relax! Chest pain can differ from person-to-person and the pain and location can also vary. Heart attack, cardiomyopathy (a disease of the heart muscle), bronchitis, acidity, pneumonia, injured or broken ribs and so on can result into chest pain.

If you are suffering from chest pain due to heart-related problems you may exhibit symptoms like fatigues, weakness, tightened chest, nausea and abdominal pain. While, you may exhibit symptoms like fever and chills, anxiety, difficulty in swallowing and back pain which radiates towards chest due to other problems. Here are some natural solutions to deal with your chest pain.