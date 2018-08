The pancreas is surrounded by other organs like the liver and small intestine and it is an abdominal organ which is located behind your stomach. The pancreas can regulate your blood sugar levels. So, it is essential that you keep your pancreas healthy so that your organs can function effectively. Just include these foods in your daily diet.

You should eat garlic: Did you know that garlic can help you to keep your pancreas healthy? It contains beneficial nutrients including; sulfur, arginine, oligosaccharides, flavonoids, and selenium which are good for the tissues of the pancreas. So, you can just have a garlic clove or include it in your soups, curry or veggies.

Did you know that garlic can help you to keep your pancreas healthy? It contains beneficial nutrients including; sulfur, arginine, oligosaccharides, flavonoids, and selenium which are good for the tissues of the pancreas. So, you can just have a garlic clove or include it in your soups, curry or veggies. You should eat cherries: Those luscious cherries are essential for your pancreas. Cherries are abundant in antioxidants and ‘POH’ which can help you to deal with pancreatic cancer. Just eat a handful of cherries, include it in your fruit salad/ smoothies/ healthy desserts.

Those luscious cherries are essential for your pancreas. Cherries are abundant in antioxidants and ‘POH’ which can help you to deal with pancreatic cancer. Just eat a handful of cherries, include it in your fruit salad/ smoothies/ healthy desserts. You should eat cruciferous vegetables: Broccoli is loaded with flavonoids apigenin and luteolin which can stall pancreatic cancer cell formation. To support your pancreas, cauliflower, kale and cabbage supply easily absorbable nutrients.

Broccoli is loaded with flavonoids apigenin and luteolin which can stall pancreatic cancer cell formation. To support your pancreas, cauliflower, kale and cabbage supply easily absorbable nutrients. You can eat sweet potatoes: Did you know that sweet potato can boost the functioning of your pancreas and lower your chances of getting pancreatic cancer? It is antioxidant in nature and can be beneficial for your pancreas. You can roast the sweet potato and eat it.

Did you know that sweet potato can boost the functioning of your pancreas and lower your chances of getting pancreatic cancer? It is antioxidant in nature and can be beneficial for your pancreas. You can roast the sweet potato and eat it. You should eat onions: They are rich in flavonoids which are cancer-fighting compounds. Also, sulfur found in onions can help you to keep your pancreas healthy. include onions in your salads and veggies.

They are rich in flavonoids which are cancer-fighting compounds. Also, sulfur found in onions can help you to keep your pancreas healthy. include onions in your salads and veggies. You should eat oregano: It contains an anti-hyperglycemic compound which is effective in tackling pancreatic cancer cells. You can sprinkle some oregano on your salad.

It contains an anti-hyperglycemic compound which is effective in tackling pancreatic cancer cells. You can sprinkle some oregano on your salad. You should eat turmeric: The inflammation in the pancreas can be reduced due to turmeric. It can help you to stimulate your insulin production and decrease the blood sugar levels which can prevent the onset of diabetes. You can drink turmeric milk as well.

Image Source: Shutterstock