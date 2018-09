Your liver is located in the abdomen which is just below the rib cage and performs many important functions like storage of bile (which is a detoxifying agent) and so on. You may suffer from liver pain due to improper liver functioning which can be life-threatening. Drinking too much alcohol can also be bad for your liver. Your faulty lifestyle habits may take a toll on your liver health. So, take appropriate measures to get rid of your liver pain. Furthermore, you can include these foods in your diet which will help you to manage your liver pain. Don’t forget to opt for it and you can thank us later!

You can eat an onion: It is loaded with flavonoid which will eliminate the toxins from your body and can ensure the proper functioning of your liver. Your liver pain will disappear due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties present in it. You can include it in your veggies and salads.

You can eat papaya seeds: They have healing properties and can cure your liver dysfunction effectively which can be caused due to cirrhosis. Just dry those magnificent papaya seeds and make a powder of it and consume it with shikanji (lime juice).

You can eat yoghurt: It has antibacterial properties and can help you to reduce the inflammation of your gut. Moreover, it can also help you to get rid of your pain. So, just eat it right away and experience the difference.

You can eat garlic: Garlic is jam-packed with antioxidants and can flush out the toxins from your body due to which your liver will be able to function properly. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce inflammation of your liver. So, eat a garlic pod or add it in your soup or curry. You will surely be able to overcome your liver pain. Stay in top shape.