Losing weight and looking slim and sexy is a dream of many. So, if you are trying to lose weight, you should not only cut down on calories but also eat foods which have higher nutritional and satiety value. This will help you to stay full for a longer time and keep your hunger pangs at bay. Don’t forget to include these foods in your diet.

You should eat oats: They are loaded with fibre and are low in calories. It has beta-glucan and can soak up water which can fill you up. Thus, eating oats for breakfast can energize you and can keep you full for a longer time. According to studies, it can delay the emptying of the stomach and it also releases satiety hormones which make you feel satisfied.

You can eat eggs: They are abundant in protein and contain essential amino acids which can help you to stay full. A study observed that if you eat eggs in your breakfast it can help you to feel satiate and can lessen your calorie intake.

You can eat cottage cheese: It is abundant in protein and low in carbohydrates and fats. Hence, make it a part of your weight loss plan. Also, while you lose the fat, it can perverse your muscle as it is high in protein and regulates your metabolism as well.

You can eat boiled potatoes: You will be able to stay full as they give you good carbohydrates in the form of resistant starch. They will also energize you and curb reduce your appetite. What are you waiting for? Eat it right away!

You can eat fish: It is healthy for your body. They are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and can help you to feel satiated. So, when are you including it in your list?