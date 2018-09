If an individual has hard faeces that are difficult to expel that can be termed as constipation. Emptying bowels can be painful if you suffer from constipation. If too much water is absorbed from the food one may suffer from constipation. You may suffer from stomach ache, nausea, bloating, loss of appetite and abdominal cramps.

Low intake of fibrous foods, lack of physical activity, certain medications, hormonal changes during pregnancy, or if someone is suffering from Irritable bowel syndrome, overusing laxatives and faulty lifestyle habits like a change in the routine and so on can cause constipation. It can hamper your quality of life and you will find it difficult to carry out your daily chores with ease. So, make some lifestyle modifications and avoid these foods which can worsen your health.

Don’t eat unripe bananas: Do you know that unripe bananas can lead to constipation? Yes, you have heard it right! They contain a lot of starch which can be difficult for the body to digest. It can worsen your constipation if you are dehydrated.

Do you know that unripe bananas can lead to constipation? Yes, you have heard it right! They contain a lot of starch which can be difficult for the body to digest. It can worsen your constipation if you are dehydrated. Don’t opt for Caffeine: caffeine in coffee, black tea, colas, and chocolate can make constipation worse if you are dehydrated and still consume it.

caffeine in coffee, black tea, colas, and chocolate can make constipation worse if you are dehydrated and still consume it. Don’t eat white rice: Many of us like to eat white rice but it can make you constipated as the husk, bran, and germ are removed and that is exactly where you get your fibre from.

Many of us like to eat white rice but it can make you constipated as the husk, bran, and germ are removed and that is exactly where you get your fibre from. Don’t consume alcohol: It can irritate your bowel, is slow to digest and can dehydrate you. Thus, it can worsen your constipation. So, avoid consuming it.

It can irritate your bowel, is slow to digest and can dehydrate you. Thus, it can worsen your constipation. So, avoid consuming it. Don’t eat chocolates: In case, you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), bid adieu to it. It tends to slow your digestion as it contains a large number of fats. According to research, people were asked to name the foods which can lead to constipation. Many people named chocolate.