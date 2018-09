Today, due to a sedentary lifestyle, many people face various health issues like heart problems, diabetes, high blood pressure and so on. Due to which they find it difficult to lead a healthy life. This, in turn, can affect their productivity and can hamper their quality of life. Furthermore, you will find it difficult to carry out your daily chores with ease. Now, the question is how to help your heart function properly? The obvious answer is exercise. Yes, along with a well-balanced diet if you do these exercises then you will be able to stay in top shape and lead a happy and a healthy life.

You can do a workout on the elliptical trainer: Yes, you have heard it right! It can help your ticker to function efficiently. It is like an aerobic workout which will be beneficial for your heart health. More and more people are opting for it due to its mind-blowing benefits. It is a full body exercise as well as it can enhance your blood circulation which will help your heart to carry out it’s functioning with ease.

You can just dance your way to fitness: You can put on the music and shake your leg on your favourite number. The intensity of it can depend on your ability. This will not only help you to burn those excess kilos but can also pump up your heart rate. So, what are you waiting for? Just put on your shoes and dance!

You can do water aerobics: You must have tried aerobics at your gym or home? But, have you tried water aerobics? Sounds interesting right? Just, take that healthy plunge in the pool and get going. Your heart will love it as it is a good form of cardio and can promote proper circulation of blood to your heart. In turn, your heart will be grateful to you.