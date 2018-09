In case you are a frequent user of weight loss, dietary and workout supplements you must definitely watch out what you are taking in as a new research has highlighted that several of these supplements are made of doses of substance that are considerably harmful for your body and not safe. Higenamine, one of the primary components in several drugs and supplements has been found poisonous for your heart’s health.

This is why even the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has banned all athletes from consuming it. However, there are several dietary and workout supplements that contain higenamine as their primary ingredient. Higenamine is naturally found in certain plants like aconite. The study has been published in the journal, Clinical Toxicology.

The researchers have highlighted that not only that this substance is used in the supplements but also its dosage in the supplement is not appropriately listed by the manufacturing companies. John Travis, a senior research scientist at NFS International in ANN Arbor reportedly said: “We’re urging competitive and amateur athletes, as well as general consumers, to think twice before consuming a product that contains higenamine.”

“Beyond the doping risk for athletes, some of these products contain extremely high doses of a stimulant with unknown safety and potential cardiovascular risks when consumed, he added, according to a recent media report.

“What we’ve learned from the study is that there is often no way for a consumer to know how much higenamine is actually in the product they are taking,” Travis reportedly said.

On studying 24 weightloss or pre-workout supplements that listed higenamine, also known as norococlaurine and demethylcoclaurine, the researchers found widely differing and unreliable amounts of this substance.

Adrenal Pump, Apidren, Beta-Stim, Burn-HC, Defcon1 Second Strike, Diablo, DyNO, Gnar Pump, Higenamine, High Definition, HyperMax, iBurn2, Liporidex Max, Liporidex PLUS, LipoRUSH DS2, N.O. Vate, OxyShred, Prostun-Advanced Thermogenic, Pyroxamine, Razor8, Ritual, Stim Shot, ThermoVate and Uplift are 24 supplements that have been tested in the study.