Not eating anything does not lead to weight loss. Eating appropriately is the only way you can achieve a slim and toned body. While we mostly associate carbs to gaining weight, you should know that the right amount of carbs in your diet can help you lose extra fat. Here are the top five carbs that you must include in your diet in case you are planning for weight loss.

Barley: Known as the world’s oldest super food, barley helps you a great deal in losing weight. Rich in fibre, barley-based foods trigger hormones in the stomach that aids in managing appetite and metabolism by which it keeps your tummy full for long. Including barley into baked foods and salads is a great way of having it.

Whole-grain bread: Whole grains and even breads do wonders in helping you losing weight. A study recently revealed that those who ate whole grains during a low-calorie diet for 12 weeks lost remarkably more belly fat than those who opted for processed grains. According to Harvard researchers, eating whole grains can safeguard you from heart diseases as well.

Chickpeas: According to a Canadian study, eating chickpeas or in fact pulses including chickpeas, beans, peas and lentils can check you from overeating and control your weight. Gorging on chickpeas tossed in your favourite spices and three table spoon of olive oil can provide you a happy snack along with helping you lose your weight.

Pears: If you are a fruit lover and looking for chucking extra fat, pears should be your must try. Adults eating at least 30 grams of fibre everyday lost around five pounds a year. Pears being rich in fibre can help you a great deal in weight loss.

Quinoa: Rich in both fibre and protein, quinoa helps you skip saturated fats but gives you the same amount of amino acids your body needs for muscle building. The more muscle you have, the more calories you burn, say experts.

Popcorn: In case you cannot do without grabbing popcorns too often, you are at an upper hand to lose weight. A handful of popcorns is a storehouse of whole grains, two elements that effectively contribute to weight loss.

Black beans: Rich in soluble fibre, black beans play a primary role in curbing deep, visceral fat that can not only bloat your waist but can also make you more vulnerable to heart disease, diabetes and some cancers.

