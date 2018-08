A small bowl of yoghurt is full of essential nutrients which can be a boon for your health. The mighty yoghurt is loaded with vitamin B, riboflavin, magnesium, potassium and so on and can help you keep stomach ailments at bay. Furthermore, the cooling curd can also help you to strengthen your bones, lose weight and enhance your immunity.

It can control your blood pressure: Have you tried many ways to lower your blood pressure? Just go the yoghurt way. Yes, you have heard it right! Higher intake of salt can shoot up your blood pressure which can also put you at the risk of life-threatening health issues like kidney diseases and many more. Yoghurt is loaded with potassium and can help you to flush out the excess of sodium from your body. According to a study, low-fat dairy can help you to deal with BP issues.

Yoghurt carries probiotics which can keep various illnesses at bay and it also helps you to build a strong immunity. Probiotics are essential for the proper functioning of your gut. Moreover, it is abundant in zinc and other minerals which can help you to tackle other health issues like osteoporosis and so on. It can prevent yeast infections: The powerful yoghurt is a probiotic and can help you to get rid of yeast infections. Consuming one small bowl a day can do wonders for your wellbeing. Just try it!

The takeaway message: Yoghurt has a host of health benefits. But, if you are suffering from lactose intolerance, seek your expert’s advice before eating it.

Image Source: Shutterstock