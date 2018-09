Dragon fruit is abundant in phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, polyunsaturated and fatty acids which can help you to improve your overall well-being. It can help you to break down the food in your system as it contains zero complex carbohydrates and thiamine. To keep your heart healthy you will also require phytochemical captin and do you know that dragon fruit contains it? Know the many health benefits of this magnificent fruit.

It can cut your low haemoglobin risk: Fluctuating haemoglobin levels can be dangerous. It is rich in iron and vitamin C and can help your body to absorb more iron. So, what are you waiting for just eat it right away!

It can help you to manage your weight: If you want to lose weight and have tried many things and haven't succeeded in shedding those excess kilos then don't worry, we tell you how you can battle the bulge. Go for dragon fruit which is low in calories and can help you to lose weight. It is high in fibre and water content and makes you fill full which can prevent you from overeating.

It can help you to prevent cancer: According to studies, dragon fruit contains lycopene (an enzyme), vitamin C and carotene and is anti-carcinogenic and can prevent the formation of tumours.

It can help you to strengthen your immunity: It is packed with niacin, vitamin B1, pytoalbumin, calcium and phosphorus and can keep allergies and infections at bay.

It can help you to manage your cholesterol levels: The seeds of the dragon fruit are abundant in polyunsaturated fats, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty which can reduce your cholesterol.

The seeds of the dragon fruit are abundant in polyunsaturated fats, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty which can reduce your cholesterol. It can lower your blood sugar level: It contains polyphenols, carotenoids, thiols, tocopherols, and glucosinolates and can inhibit the sugar spike.