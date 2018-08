Are you celebrating your marriage anniversary with your friends and family? Or are you having a good time after that new promotion? Have you gone overboard and are worried about that annoying hangover? Just don’t panic, we tell you how to overcome it and you can thank us later.

After a night of heavy drinking, you may experience a hangover in the morning. You may feel pukish and also exhibit other symptoms like a headache, feels sick, dizzy, and thirsty. To avoid a hangover, moderation is the key. Don’t go overboard at all and stay fit and fine, also, check out these effective tips which will help you to get rid of your hangover.

Stay hydrated: While consuming alcohol it is vital to stay hydrated. So, drink a lot of water. If you forget to do so, just up your water intake the next morning when you feel lethargic as rehydration will help you to eliminate toxins from your body. Also, to maintain your electrolyte balance you can drink coconut water too. You can have a spoonful of olive oil: This can be beneficial as olive oil can help you to grease your intestine due to which the alcohol will take a longer time to absorb. Opt for sugar: See to it that you consume sugar while you are having alcohol. According to studies, fructose can help you to speed up your metabolism and can keep a hangover at bay. You can eat ginger: This can tackle nausea and vomiting and you will feel better eventually. Rest, rest and rest: Make sure that you sleep properly. It can help you to recover faster and you will feel better. Try to work out: Working out can help you to sweat and can eliminate the toxins from your body by also helping you to release endorphins which can enhance your mood.

Image source: Shutterstock