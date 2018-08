Science has claimed that massages and therapies are great for the body. For one, it helps in relieving pain and second, it is known to calm your mind. This is due to the fact that massage releases a hormone called serotonin in the body that allows your mind and body relax as well de-stress. Though every massage has its own benefits, Balinese massage could be the right one for you if you want to de-stress and get rid of all your worries.

What is a Balinese massage?

Balinese massage originates from Bali. However, not many people know that this form of massage is inspired by Ayurveda and Chinese acupressure. This method of massage involves reflexology, stretching, aromatherapy, essential oils to stimulate the lymphatic system, blood circulation and body tissues.

This is a high-pressure deep tissue massage with pressure applied by the palm. It also includes aromatic essential oils that help in stimulating the blood flow and oxygen. This massage is known to give a boost to the blood circulation.

The massage is usually performed on a massage couch or floor mattress. The use of aromatherapy helps in calming your mind further. This deep pressured massage targets knotted tissues and muscle damage.

Benefits of this massage:

Soothes damaged tissues Relieves strained muscles Boosts blood circulation Reduces stress Boosts your mood Calms your mind Helps in alleviating allergic problems (by acupuncture techniques)

Remember that if you are pregnant or injured, consult your doctor before going for this massage.

And no, you don’t have to travel far (or to Bali) for this massage. It is available all across the country. So, hurry, de-stress with this massage.

Image Source: Shutterstock