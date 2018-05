Meghan Markle, who will soon be a part of the British Royal family, is a fashion and beauty icon. She never fails to up her game. Here’s all you want to know about the facial which she underwent recently. Reportedly, Meghan mentioned that her secret to her glowing skin was a special facial done by her facialist. This facial called the buccal facial. Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai decodes it for you.”This treatment starts with a massage, there is cleansing, exfoliation, and massaging a mask into the skin. Massage improves the blood circulation and makes your skin soft, supple and glowing. Deep massage movements use pressure points and lymphatic drainage which de-stresses and gives a vibrant glow. This facial does take a step ahead and includes massage of the inside of the mouth – the cheeks and the jaw. This may be uncomfortable, to begin with, and can only be performed by experienced facialists.”

She adds, “However, there are myths that this facial would give a face-lift or permanent skin tightening. With the facial, there may be an instant plumpness due to the massage, which will last for a few days. Don’t expect skin tightening or muscle firming with facials.”

Read: 4 types of facial massages you must try!

As per Dr Apratim Goel, “It would be unfair to think that Meghan Markle’s look as of today – the ever so young and taut look is with this facial alone. Skin needs regular care with good home-care products and some skin treatments.”

Read: How often should I get a facial? (Beauty Query)

Image Source: Instagram/ meghan_markle