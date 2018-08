Potassium is one of the most important minerals required by the human body and can do wonders to your well-being. So, don’t ignore the magnificent mineral in your diet. Although, those who eat a well-balanced can get potassium easily from the kind of food they eat. To maintain fluid and electrolyte balance in the body, potassium is an essential nutrient. Read on to know more about this wonderful mineral. Here are 6 signs of potassium deficiency you shouldn’t ignore!

You can get potassium through foods like salmon, whole milk, citrus fruits, black tea, sweetlime, black coffee, vegetables, grains, coconut water, lentils, bananas, nuts like almonds and beans. Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody says,“Potassium deficiency can cause fatigue, constipation, irritability, muscle cramps, abdominal cramps and bloating and blood pressure issues. Make sure you that you eat potassium-rich foods in the quantity given by an expert as going overboard is not recommended.” 6 potassium-rich foods to keep you healthy

Here, Ankita Ghag tells you how potassium can be beneficial for your health.

• It can help you to manage your blood pressure: “If you are suffering from high blood pressure, follow a DASH diet which is rich in potassium and less in sodium. But, potassium foods should not be accompanied by foods high in sodium,” says Ankita Ghag.

• It can tackle cellulite: Buildup is fluid retention is one of the main causative factors of cellulite. So, consuming foods loaded with potassium can reduce the cellulite appearance.

• It can enhance your bone health: It neutralizes various acids in the body, which helps in retaining and preserving calcium and which can help you to get stronger bones.

• Proper processing of food: “In order to process and utilize the carbohydrates you consume, your body actually requires potassium. To build protein and muscle too one requires potassium,” says Ankita Ghag.

Image Source: Shutterstock