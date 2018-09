The gradual loss of kidney function can be called as chronic kidney disease, also called chronic kidney failure. Your kidney is responsible for eliminating waste and fluids from your body. Your kidneys can get damaged due to it. If you are suffering from the chronic kidney disease, you will experience symptoms like sleep problems, vomiting, nausea, fatigue, weakness, itching, swelling, chest pain, high blood pressure and so on.

You may suffer from chronic kidney disease if you have diabetes, polycystic kidney disease, pyelonephritis which is a kidney infection and many more. so, just be careful and your doctor will identify the underlying cause and suggest you the treatment on the basis of that. The treatment can vary from person to person.

The risk factors for chronic kidney disease: If you smoke, you are obese, if you have diabetes, if you have a family history of kidney diseases or are old you may suffer from it. The complications involve, Weak bones and an increased risk of bone fractures, weak immune system, your nervous system can get damages and many more. But, here are few preventive measures.