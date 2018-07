Teens aged under 17 who drink alcohol weekly are three times more likely to binge drink and be dependent on alcohol as adults compared with their peers who don’t drink, an Australian-led research.

“The study further debunks the myth that teen experimentation with alcohol promotes responsible drinking, instead it sets a young person up for a later-life drinking problem,” Xinhua news agency quoted Professor George Patton from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute as saying.

The findings suggest that delaying drinking alcohol would have “significant public health benefits” as well as showing that public health messages “need to focus as much on the frequency of drinking as the amount consumed”, said lead author Edmund Silins. Heavy drinking may harm men more than women

“Discouraging or delaying alcohol use in adolescence is likely to have substantial benefits in adulthood in terms of preventing harmful drinking behaviours which adversely affect health and well-being,” he added. What is binge drinking and tips to prevent it

Source: IANS

Image Source: Shutterstock