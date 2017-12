According to a recent study, the brains of adolescents tend to react more responsively towards getting rewards. Researchers believe that this could make learning easier in them.

Sabine Peters from the Leiden University in the Netherlands who led the research said that brains of adolescent boys and girls are more sensitive to feedback. That makes the teenage years the best time for learning something.

Researchers utilised data from MRI scans over a period of five years to come to the conclusion. At least 736 scans from 300 subjects between the ages of 8 and 29 were used for the study. Peters revealed that the massive data accumulated for the study is about ten times larger than the others done on similar subjects.

In the study, the participants were asked to solve a game based on memory. The feedback received during the game were used by the researchers to arrive at the conclusion that out of the entire lot, it was the adolescents who fare better and responded keenly to educational feedback. The findings of the study were published in Nature Communications journal.

According to Peters, if the feedback received by the adolescents were useful, then the corpus striatum of these participants were activated. If the feedback wasn’t of much use to the participants, for example if they knew the answer to the game, the activation of the area of the brain was not seen.

The stronger the brain recognises the difference between pertinent and impertinent information, the better their performance at the learning tasks. The activation of the brain could even predict how their learning will be two years later. This has lead researchers to believe that perhaps more than any other time in one’s life, adolescence is the best time for learning.

