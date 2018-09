Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a beloved teacher and the first Vice President of India. While many of us pay respects to our teachers on this one day, most of us don’t realise how stressful the job of an Indian teacher is. In our schools, the teacher to student ratio is often not ideal and as a result, teachers are often overwhelmed with of a huge number of students in their classes. Taking care of a whole class of young students, keeping track of their progress, being responsible for their academic and overall development is a tough job indeed. This is why teachers need to take care special of themselves. Here are some common health problems that teachers suffer from:

1) Back problems: Teachers spend a massive amount of time standing and walking. Standing for too long can take a toll not just on your legs but also your back. Under constant strain, a lot of teachers tend to bend their backs, stoop or have an incorrect posture. This can damage the spine.

2) Hearing loss: A study by Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg said that 7 out of 10 female preschool teachers suffer from hearing problems, because teachers, especially, preschool teachers are ‘regularly exposed to voices and screams that often convey important information and is difficult to avoid, unlike in an industrial environment, as they have to listen to the children.’ The findings suggested that hearing loss and tinnitus — the sensation of hearing sounds in ears — were the second most common symptoms affecting preschool teachers. The researchers in this study said that hearing protection devices can help teachers.

3) Stress: This usually comes from students. Some students can especially be very challenging to teach because of their anxiety or behavioural problems, or special needs. It is very common for teachers to experience burnout. Reducing the number of students would be the ideal solution. Teachers can also try doing yoga to keep calm.

4) Voice-related problems: Shouting across the classroom, giving out instructions and loud reading can affect their vocal chords. Using non-verbal signalling like clapping or using whistles can help teachers to a certain extent.

5) Eye strain: Teachers need to do a lot of reading. This can strain their eyes. It is best to follow the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes look away from a distance of at least 20 feet for at least 20 seconds.