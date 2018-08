The Kerala floods have shaken the country in a big way. Loss of lives and property has left the country rather shocked and sad. In the view of floods that shook the state, the government has provided an extension to file the income tax returns (ITR) to September 15, 2018 from the original date of August 31,2018.

“In view of the disruption caused due to severe floods in Kerala, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) hereby further extends the due date for furnishing Income Tax returns from August 31, 2018 to September 15, 2018 for all Income Tax assesses in the state of Kerala who were liable to file their Income Tax returns by August 31, 2018,” a notification from ministry of finance reportedly stated.

What is tax-time stress?

Believe it or not, filing ITR is a major cause of stress. Extended working hours, collating data and moreover, filing them in a proper manner calls for a lot of stress. This is also because one mistake or minor error in the filing could make your year’s personal or family budget go kaput. Along with these are your constant companions for the season- recurrent viral infection, sleeplessness, anxiety and stress induced health conditions like headaches. Not to mention about your official and household pressures that add up to your worries. There, stay calm with these 5 ways: