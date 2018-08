If you want your children to be quick learners of new words, then you should make sure that the area in their brain that is responsible for adapting a new language and enhancing their ability of learning new words get regular exercise. If you are wondering about ways of exercising their brain, here is a recent study that has got answer for you. It suggests that talking with your children from an early age helps in developing this part of their brain and keeps brain active.

The study showed that engaging young children in conversation by adults on a daily basis can improve their language skills, irrespective of their socio-economic status. The study was published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

The study was conducted on 4 to 6-year-old children and their parents from different socio-economic backgrounds, thanks to a team of researchers from Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US. It showed that greater conversational turn-taking was related to stronger connections between the two regions of brain – Wernicke’s area and Broca’s area, that are responsible for comprehension and production of speech, according to a PTI report.

While earlier researches have shown that there is a close link between socioeconomic status and children’s brain development, this new study has not highlighted anything related to that.

Image Source: Shutterstock